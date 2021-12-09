Mower County man sentenced for violence against a woman and an auto

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend and deliberately crashing into another vehicle is given probation.

Jesse Steven Shulze, 40 of Dexter, was arrested in November 2019 for attacking his girlfriend during an argument. Court documents state Shulze slammed her to the ground and then bashed her head into the ground, giving her a fractured spine. Shulze was then arrested in July 2020 for intentionally ramming into another vehicle on the gravel road, knocking it into the ditch.

Shulze pleaded guilty to domestic assault and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,633.22 in restitution.