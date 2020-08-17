Mower County man sentenced for 100+ grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going to prison after a search finds more than 100 grams of methamphetamine at his home.

Levi Dwayne Guy, 41 of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession. He was arrested in April 2019 after law enforcement searched his home in the 100 block of W. Read Street. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it found 155.04 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a surveillance camera system, a .38 caliber revolver, a 20-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and plastic bags containing small amounts of marijuana, meth, and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Guy was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in prison, with credit for five days already served.

As part of a plea deal, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm as a drug user were dismissed.