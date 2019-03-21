Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower County man sent to prison for child porn

Evan Hill Evan Hill

Images and video discovered during a probation check.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Child pornography is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Evan Jon Hill, 25, was sentenced Thursday to six years and six months behind bars, with credit for 259 days already served, to be followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Hill was charged in October 2018 of 10 counts of possession of child porn and nine counts of dissemination of child porn. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of each.

Authorities say a check by Hill’s probation officer in July 2018 discovered a cell phone with 83 images of child porn and nine videos of children in sexual acts. Hill was on probation for a February 2017 conviction for possession of child pornography.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking a few more clouds before a beautiful start to the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking More Sunshine but a "Cooler" Friday

Image

New baseball and softball complex could be build near schools

Image

Celebration held to help students enjoy a job well done

Image

Farmers concerned after a heavy snowfall led to severe flooding

Image

Waste collection drivers celebrated for good deeds

Image

Byron High School joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

Image

National Poison Prevention Week

Image

Tracking Mild Air and Sunshine

Image

College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Image

NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Community Events