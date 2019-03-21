Mower County man sent to prison for child porn

AUSTIN, Minn. – Child pornography is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Evan Jon Hill, 25, was sentenced Thursday to six years and six months behind bars, with credit for 259 days already served, to be followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Hill was charged in October 2018 of 10 counts of possession of child porn and nine counts of dissemination of child porn. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of each.

Authorities say a check by Hill’s probation officer in July 2018 discovered a cell phone with 83 images of child porn and nine videos of children in sexual acts. Hill was on probation for a February 2017 conviction for possession of child pornography.