Mower County man pleads not guilty in burglary foiled by armed resident

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a burglary case where the resident used a shotgun to chase off an intruder.

James Gregory Mix, 32 of Elkton, pleaded not guilty Monday to 1st degree burglary, obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanor theft. A trial is set to begin February 3.

Mix was arrested August 15 after a reported burglary in the 200 block of North Adams Street in Elkton. The victim says he was woken up by his dog barking and found a man inside his garage. The victim managed to lock the door to the garage and says he went to get his shotgun. When the victim returned to his living room, he says the man from the garage was inside his home and holding a “softball hitting stick” taken from the garage.

The victim says he held the shotgun up to the man and, after a verbal exchange, the man left. Court documents state an adult female and a minor female were in the home and made a short video of the confrontation and captured a digital photo of the intruder.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office called in an Austin Police Department K9 dog, who tracked the suspect to the Mix’ home. Investigators say they then confirmed that Mix matched the suspect in the video.

There was no answer at Mix’ home, so deputies obtained a search warrant and entered. They say they found Mix in the bedroom and he refused to obey commands, requiring them to hit him with chemical spray once and taser him three times before he could be subdued. Deputies say the “softball hitting stick” from the victim’s garage was found in Mix’ driveway.