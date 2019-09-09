Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man Full Story

Mower County man pleads not guilty in burglary foiled by armed resident

James Mix
James Mix

Deputies say he had to be tased three times when he was arrested.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a burglary case where the resident used a shotgun to chase off an intruder.

James Gregory Mix, 32 of Elkton, pleaded not guilty Monday to 1st degree burglary, obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanor theft. A trial is set to begin February 3.

Mix was arrested August 15 after a reported burglary in the 200 block of North Adams Street in Elkton. The victim says he was woken up by his dog barking and found a man inside his garage. The victim managed to lock the door to the garage and says he went to get his shotgun. When the victim returned to his living room, he says the man from the garage was inside his home and holding a “softball hitting stick” taken from the garage.

The victim says he held the shotgun up to the man and, after a verbal exchange, the man left. Court documents state an adult female and a minor female were in the home and made a short video of the confrontation and captured a digital photo of the intruder.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office called in an Austin Police Department K9 dog, who tracked the suspect to the Mix’ home. Investigators say they then confirmed that Mix matched the suspect in the video.

There was no answer at Mix’ home, so deputies obtained a search warrant and entered. They say they found Mix in the bedroom and he refused to obey commands, requiring them to hit him with chemical spray once and taser him three times before he could be subdued. Deputies say the “softball hitting stick” from the victim’s garage was found in Mix’ driveway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Search for a Mower County missing man

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Community Events