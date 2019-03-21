AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin man accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old is pleading not guilty.
Saw Gay Say, 46, is charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say the victim reported the abuse after getting a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” lesson at school.
The abuse is alleged to have occurred in January 2018 and Say was arrested on March 4.
His trial is now scheduled to begin on September 9 in Mower County District Court.
Related Content
- Mower County man pleads not guilty in child sex abuse case
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charge
- Austin man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Accused kidnapper pleads guilty in Mower County
- Mower County man pleads guilty to Olmsted County chase
- Man pleads to child sex abuse in Freeborn County
- Former fugitive pleads guilty to child sex abuse
- Man convicted of sex abuse in Mower County
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty in Mower County
Scroll for more content...