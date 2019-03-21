Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower County man pleads not guilty in child sex abuse case

Saw Gay Say Saw Gay Say

Police say victim reported the crime after school program on abuse.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin man accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old is pleading not guilty.

Saw Gay Say, 46, is charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say the victim reported the abuse after getting a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” lesson at school.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred in January 2018 and Say was arrested on March 4.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on September 9 in Mower County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking mild air and sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron High School joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

Image

National Poison Prevention Week

Image

Tracking Mild Air and Sunshine

Image

College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Image

NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Image

Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

Image

Tackling overcrowding in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Health in the spring

Image

Crisis Intervention Training

Image

Investing in Rochester parks

Community Events