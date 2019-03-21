Mower County man pleads not guilty in child sex abuse case

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin man accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old is pleading not guilty.

Saw Gay Say, 46, is charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say the victim reported the abuse after getting a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” lesson at school.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred in January 2018 and Say was arrested on March 4.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on September 9 in Mower County District Court.