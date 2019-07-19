Mower County man pleads guilty to sex with young girl

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old female is pleading guilty.
Kevin Donovan Raker, 21 of Austin, was charged in February with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she had sex with Raker in August 2018 and that he “usually dates younger girls.”
Court documents state Raker initially denied having sex with the victim but he changed his plea to guilty on Friday. A sentencing hearing is set for November 14.
