Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Mower County man injured in Saturday morning collsion

Hit another vehicle that had slowed for a tractor.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MURRAY COUNTY, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt in a southwest Minnesota crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher August Bain, 20 of Grand Meadow, was driving south on Highway 59 in Murray County when he rear ended another vehicle that had slowed for a tractor on the road. Bain and one person in the other vehicle, Amy Kristin Pafko, 44 of Marshall, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Murray County Medical Center.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Fire Department, and Murray County Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 9:43 am Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Image

Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Image

Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

Image

Corn update

Image

Protesting at Hagedorn's office

Image

Flooding and transportation

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Community Events