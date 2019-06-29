Mower County man injured in Saturday morning collsion

MURRAY COUNTY, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt in a southwest Minnesota crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher August Bain, 20 of Grand Meadow, was driving south on Highway 59 in Murray County when he rear ended another vehicle that had slowed for a tractor on the road. Bain and one person in the other vehicle, Amy Kristin Pafko, 44 of Marshall, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Murray County Medical Center.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Fire Department, and Murray County Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 9:43 am Saturday.