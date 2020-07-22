Mower County man gets state law on threats ruled unconstitutional

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Mower County man’s challenge to a state law on threatening people with the release of secret information has been upheld by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

John Joseph Jorgenson, 45 of Sargeant, was charged in June 2018 with felony attempted coercion in Olmsted County. Authorities said that after a woman broke up with Jorgenson in the fall of 2016 and was in the process of evicting him, he threatened to release a video of the woman “talking about smoking marijuana” to both her employer and legal authorities unless she paid him $25,000.

Jorgenson was charged under a Minnesota law that made it illegal to make “a threat to expose a secret or deformity, publish a defamatory statement, or otherwise expose any person to threat or ridicule” in order to either get them to do something or prevent them from doing something.

A district court judge and then the Minnesota Court of Appeals dismissed the charge against Jorgenson, ruling the state statute violating the U.S. Constitution’s 1st Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of speech. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appealed those rulings to the state’s Supreme Court.

The dismissal has now been upheld, with the majority of the Minnesota Supreme Court saying the state law “criminalizes a substantial amount of protected speech” because it does not distinguish between when the threat to reveal involves false or trivial information and when it might involve true information of “social value,” such as revealing details of public corruption or wrongdoing, or whether the action being sought by the threat would involve lawful or unlawful behavior.

An example used in the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling argued the law would allow the criminal prosecution of a woman who had been sexually harassed and then told her harasser he could either quit or she would report the harassment.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea dissented from the majority ruling, arguing that threats by their very nature cannot be considered protected speech.