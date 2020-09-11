Mower County man drops 100 pounds in 6 months, commits to bike 100 miles for cancer

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. -A Mower County man is biking his way to better health while raising awareness about childhood cancer. In February, doctors told Mike Chavez he needed to make his health a priority.

What pushed Chavez to make a change was the pandemic and his loyal friend Danielle.

In just six months, Chavez dropped almost 100 pounds. He says his goal is to drop a 120 pounds by the end of the year.

“I thought if I got COVID and I was out of shape, and then there was a chance when exposed that my body wouldn't be able to fight this,” said Chavez.

He signed up for the Great Cycle Challenge and is now setting a goal of logging a thousand bicycle miles in September to raise money for the battle against childhood cancer. Chavez says he needs to bike 34 miles a day to reach his goal. It's looking good because right now, he's averaging 40 miles each day.

Here is a link to the Chavez fundraising page.