Man held on $100,000 bond for felony assault in Mower County; woman found hiding in cornfield

LE Roy, Minn. - A Pine Island man is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly threatened a woman before she fled and hid in a cornfield.

Bruce Winter, 35, is facing a charge of second-degree assault after an incident in the early-morning hours of Aug. 8.

Authorities said a vehicle had a flat tire when a man left to go back into town to get a tire. That left a female victim and Winter at the scene.

Authorities said the two got into a truck and Winter began driving erratically while stabbing something behind the seat with a knife.

Winter told the victim that he had two bottles of gas and was going to light the truck on fire while driving 95 miles per hour.

While holding a knife, Winter allegedly said, “game over,” and that he was not going to play games.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle once it stopped and ran into a cornfield to hide.

Winter is being held on $100,000 bond.