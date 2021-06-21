Mower County man accused of ramming another vehicle pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend and deliberately crashing into another vehicle.

Jesse Steven Shulze, 40 of Dexter, was arrested first in November 2019 and charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. Court documents state Shulze had an argument with his girlfriend that escalated to him physically attacking her, slamming her to the ground and then bashing her head into the ground. Investigators say the female victim suffered a fractured spine.

Shulze was next arrested in July 2020 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Shulze was driving on a gravel road when he intentionally rammed another vehicle and knocked it into the ditch. Deputies say two people in the other vehicle suffered superficial scrapes and refused further medical care.

Shulze entered guilty pleas Monday to misdemeanor domestic assault and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 9.