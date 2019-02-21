Mower County man pleads not guilty to selling cocaine

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Brownsdale man is pleading not guilty to selling drugs.
Jason Eugene Daniels, 35, was arrested on February 11 and charged with 3rd degree sale of a narcotic. He’s accused of selling 2.816 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in Austin during March 2018.
A trial date for Daniels has not been set.
