Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower County man pleads not guilty to selling cocaine

Arrested in February for sale law enforcement says happened in March 2018.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Brownsdale man is pleading not guilty to selling drugs.

Jason Eugene Daniels, 35, was arrested on February 11 and charged with 3rd degree sale of a narcotic. He’s accused of selling 2.816 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in Austin during March 2018.

A trial date for Daniels has not been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 5°
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

Image

Another snowfall another clean up

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mess for the Weekend

Image

Free sleds

Image

Hy-Vee sled giveaway

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Community Events