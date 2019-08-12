Clear

Mower County looking for ways to shelter homeless

Hill hopes that community leaders will sit down and have a conversation about homelessness.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- After being kicked out of their apartment Jennifer Hill and her son are on the verge of being homeless.

"I'm living with my son's grandparents right now until we can find a place to live," Hill said.

She says if it weren’t for her family she would be at a shelter but there isn't shelter in the Austin area. Lori Espe works as a caseworker for the Salvation Army in Austin.

"We've never had a shelter here in mower county," Espe said.

“There nearest woman’s shelter is in Rochester,” Hill said.

A drive that Hill cannot make daily. With a son in school in Mower County, the drive is just out of the question.

“It would be hard because I don't drive," Hill said.

Espe says people who don’t have a bed to sleep in will sometimes make their shelter.

" I know we have homeless people in our community that are in their vehicle or a tent," Espe said.

She says a homeless shelter would serve the community well.

“There are several factors that have led to mower county not having a shelter,” Espe said.

Factors like space, funding and a group that would take on the responsibility.

Hill hopes that community leaders will sit down and have a conversation about homelessness in mower county and how to better serve the growing community.

