Mower County is closing a bridge to traffic after inspection

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County bridge is being closed to traffic for safety reasons.

Mower County Public Works says Bridge 50524 on County Highway 2, east of the Village of Lansing, is being blocked off because of newly documented distress in the steel piling elements of the substructure holding up the bridge deck. Inspectors took advantage of low water levels to review the condition of the bridge piling below the normal water line and this closure will allow for a closer examination of what repairs are necessary to restore the bridge to service.

Mower County Public Works says drivers are asked to follow the temporary detour which is being established.