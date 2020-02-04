Mower County gears up for march Presidential Primaries

AUSTIN, Minn-In less than a month Minnesota will hold it's first presidential primary since 1992.

On March 3rd Minnesota voters will see a change at the polls. Previously Minnesota voters participated in a caucus to choose their presidential candidate but state legislation has changed this.

Scott Felten is the Auditor Treasure for Mower County. He explains the reason behind the change.

"In 2016 the Minnesota legislature passed a law implementing the primary in the pass Minnesota had a caucus but there was interest from in residents in moving to a primary,” Felten said.

Lary Nold hasn't missed an election since Reagan was President.

He says it's news to him that Minnesota has changed from a party-run caucus to a state-run Presidential Nominating Primary Election. I think it will confuse me,” Nold said. “I’m not really sure of the difference.”

Deputy Auditor-Treasurer for Mower County Amanda Kiefer explains what voters can expect.

"The only thing that is changing is declaring your party,” Kiefer said. “Minnesota is a non-affiliated state so we never had to declare what party we are voting for in order to receive a ballot.

Voters will now declare which party they want to vote for and then be given a ballot.

Nold says he'll be casting a vote on super Tuesday.

“I think its everyone’s duty to vote,” Nold said.

For more information click on http://www.co.mower.mn.us/Auditor-Treasurer-Main.html or https://sos.state.mn.us/