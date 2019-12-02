Mower County family displaced, looking for new home after house fire

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin family was displaced the day after Thanksgiving after a house fire that took place just after the family was decorating for Christmas.

Authorities said the fire happened Friday night in the 700 block of 5th Ave. NW.

Amanda Rosenbush and her two kids were home at the time but were not injured during the fire.

Rosenbush said they were putting up Christmas decorations before she closed her eyes for a few minutes and then a neighbor alerted the family to the fire.

Rosenbush said it could take 6 months to a year to a year for the home to be rebuilt. She said she and her family need a safe place to stay as soon as possible.