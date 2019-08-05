Clear
Mower County fair security measures

Elizabeth Hahn is not letting this stop her from getting her kids ready for the 4-h fair.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- The flags are flying at half staff at the mower county fairgrounds in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. A harsh reminder that no community big or small is immune to gun violence. Elizabeth Hahn is not letting this stop her from getting her kids ready for the 4-h fair.

“I want to instill in our children that we do not want to live in fear," Hahn said.

Mower County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark May says safety is their primary focus.

"There will be quite a few of the posse staff out there,” May said. “Probably six or more during the shift it could even be up to 8.”

May says there aren’t adding more security to the venue this year.

