Mower County entering final phase of septic system upgrades

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County is launching the final phase of a decade-long effort to improve and replace private septic systems.

The County Board of Commissioners says their 2020 subsurface sewage treatment systems (SSTS) initiative will include public education, septic-ordinance revisions, low-interest loan program for septic system installation, community sewage treatment studies and collaborations with homeowners to bring their septic systems into compliance.

“Non-compliant septic systems contaminate our local rivers, streams and groundwater,” says Commissioner Tim Gabrielson. “Groundwater is the source of drinking water for almost everyone in Mower County.”

The SSTS initiative started in 2008. County officials say it was in response to growing concerns about bacterial contamination of local bodies of water.

Mower County has about 3,445 private septic systems and homeowners have installed 953 new individual septic systems since 2008. County officials say multiple community sewage-treatment systems also have been developed and numerous homes have been annexed into the City of Austin’s municipal sewage-treatment system, including pockets of homes along the Cedar River and Turtle Creek.

County Environmental Services Supervisor Angela Lipelt says they’re reached about 70 percent compliance and rank 58th out of 87 counties in septic-system compliance. She says this final phase of the initiative will address the remaining 30 percent of septic systems that need to be evaluated for compliance.

Experts say Minnesota has dealt with more than 500,000 inadequate septic systems over the past two decades, affecting about 25 percent of the state’s population.

Lipelt says those in need of a septic replacement need to contact a septic contractor as soon as possible to get on the contractor’s list. Schedules usually fill quickly and they already will be addressing a back log of projects from 2019. Homeowners can find a listing of licensed septic contractors on the Mower County Public Works’ website. The county can also assist with low-interest loans for septic replacements and help with other septic questions at 507-437-7718.