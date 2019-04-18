Clear
Mower County duo gets different sentences for drug crimes

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with two drug crimes is going to prison while a woman charged with one gets probation.

Chanh Daeng Inboua, 41 of Austin, and Karla Monika Gilbertson, 39 of Austin, were arrested on March 21, 2018, after police said a search of their home found about 68 grams of methamphetamine, two .22 caliber rifles, four surveillance cameras, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of check forgery.


Inboua was then accused of providing 15 grams of meth to a confidential police informant in November 2017.

Inboua pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug sales for the 2017 crime and was sentenced Thursday to five years and five months in state prison, with credit for 98 days already served. All charges for the March 2018 arrest were dismissed.

Gilbertson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Thursday to 20 years of supervised probation.

