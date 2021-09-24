Mower County driver involved in Blue Earth County collision

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A Mower County driver is involved in a two-vehicle injury accident east of Mankato.

The State Patrol says it happened around 5:45 pm Friday at the intersection of Highway 14 Blue Earth County Road 86. A northbound 2017 Chevy Malibu driven by a 23-year-old female from Grand Meadow and an eastbound 2016 Ford Transit Van driven by a 37-year-old male from Faribault collided in the intersection.

The names of the drivers and their conditions have not been released.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Police Department, Eagle Lake Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Mayo 1 assisted at the scene.