Mower County deputy pleads not guilty to assaulting a prisoner

Investigators say teen was punched in the face while handcuffed.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County deputy accused of punching a handcuffed prisoner is pleading not guilty.

Ryan Matthew Chrz, 34 of Austin, is charged with two counts of misconduct by a public officer and two counts of 5th degree assault.

Authorities say that Chrz took a teenager into custody on January 16 after an incident at the Austin McDonald’s. Investigators say after the teen kicked Chrz in the groin, Chrz punched the handcuffed teen in the face.

The teen claimed he never kicked or punched Chrz and was hit three times with pepper spray.

A trial is scheduled to begin on May 11, 2020.

