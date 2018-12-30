Clear
UPDATE: Mower County crash turns fatal

One person is dead after an SUV collides with a semi Friday afternoon.

WINDOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. - 78-year-old Sharon Rose Swallow died after beting transported to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries Friday afternoon. 

Around 12:40pm, her SUV collided with a semi at the intersection of Highway 56 and Mower County Road 3. 

The driver of the semi was not hurt. Minnesota State Patrol said the collision happened because of snowy and icy road conditions. It also said both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

