Mower County crash leaves car in ditch

BROWNSDALE, Minn. - A one vehicle crash leaves a car in a ditch and a guard rail mangled.
It happened just after 11pm on Tuesday off of County Road 2 on 570th Avenue. Mower County deputies couldn't tell the KIMT reporter on scene what happened, but it looked like a car smashed into the guard rail and went into the ditch.
No word yet on how many people were inside the vehicle and if there were injuries.
