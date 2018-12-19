Clear
Mower County crash leaves car in ditch

KIMT is working to get more information.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 5:51 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

BROWNSDALE, Minn. - A one vehicle crash leaves a car in a ditch and a guard rail mangled. 

It happened just after 11pm on Tuesday off of County Road 2 on 570th Avenue. Mower County deputies couldn't tell the KIMT reporter on scene what happened, but it looked like a car smashed into the guard rail and went into the ditch. 

No word yet on how many people were inside the vehicle and if there were injuries. 

