Mower County crash blocks Interstate 90

State Patrol says one person injured in rollover Saturday.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GRAND MEADOW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Traffic on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County was temporarily blocked Saturday after a one-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony John Stroukel, 23 of Rochester, was driving east when he apparently fell asleep a little before 12:30 pm, entered the median and rolled, coming to a stop blocking the westbound lanes near mile marker 196.

The State Patrol says Stroukel was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, and Grand Meadow Ambulance assisted at the scene.

