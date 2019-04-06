GRAND MEADOW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Traffic on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County was temporarily blocked Saturday after a one-vehicle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony John Stroukel, 23 of Rochester, was driving east when he apparently fell asleep a little before 12:30 pm, entered the median and rolled, coming to a stop blocking the westbound lanes near mile marker 196.
The State Patrol says Stroukel was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, and Grand Meadow Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Mower County crash blocks Interstate 90
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash
- Two injured in Mower County crash
- Fatal motorcycle crash in Mower County
- Mower County crash leaves car in ditch
- UPDATE: Mower County crash turns fatal
- Strange fire closes Interstate 90 ramp in Austin
- One teenager dead after accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County
Scroll for more content...