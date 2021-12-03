Mower County collision sends three to the hospital

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Thursday,

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:30 am near the intersection of 770th Avenue and 220th Street.

A deputy says one vehicle was west on 220th Street, stopped at the intersection, looked both ways, and then pulled into the intersection. A northbound vehicle then smashed into the first vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says three people were treated at the scene by Grand Meadow ambulance and then taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for non-life threatening injuries.