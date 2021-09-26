Mower County collision sends three to the hospital

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Mower County.

It happened around 11:21 am Sunday at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 16. The Minnesota State Patrol says Bruce Anthony McAlpine, 70 of Dayton was westbound and Lelend Warner Gustaffson, 85 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was southbound when they crashed.

Leland Gustafson, a passenger in his vehicle, Diane Elsie Gustafson, 82 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a passenger in the other vehicle, Nancy Bernice McAlpine, 67 of Dayton, all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow fire department and ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.