Mower County collision sends one to the hospital

It happened on I-90 near Dexter.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 1:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash in Mower County injured one person Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Harvey Raymond Friederichs, 23 of Rochester, was eastbound on Interstate 90 when he was rear ended by the vehicle driven by Jacob Robert Kaput, 32 of Rochester. The collision happened around 7:42 pm near mile marker 193.

Harvey Friedrerichs was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Kaput was not harmed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow fire, ambulance, and police, and Dexter First Responders assisted at the scene.

