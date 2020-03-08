Clear
Mower County chooses delegates

About two dozen people participated in the event.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 11:42 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Austin, Minn- The Mower County DFL convention took place Sunday at the Jay C Hormel Nature Center. About two dozen people participated in the event, Aaron Jones was one of them. Jones Was a delegate and is now chair of the Mower County DFL party. He says Sunday's convention went smoothly and he is pleased with how everyone worked together for a common goal. SIx delegates and six alternates were chosen during a two-hour time frame.

"It was interesting today the civility," Jones said. "We were able to work it out amongst ourselves without much contention of who is going to go forward and represent this group because there is a lot of agreement."

The Mower County GOP held it's convention Saturday. The convention began with 36 delegates and narrowed it down to 13 delegates in just under two hours. Dan Mueller was one of the delegates chosen and says the process was smooth.

" We had a lot more new people participate because they want to have their voice heard and preserve their freedoms," Mueller said.

