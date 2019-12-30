Clear
Mower County child sex abuser loses appeal

Mario Burciaga
Mario Burciaga

Will remain in prison until at least 2035.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man convicted of sexually abusing a small child in Mower County will remain in prison.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected the request of Mario Antonio Burciaga, 34, that his conviction for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct be overturned. Burciaga was arrested in 2017 and found guilty in May 2018. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined $20,000.

Authorities say Burciaga sexually abused a three-year-old child. It was first reported in 2014 but the child could not identify Burciaga as the abuser until 2016.

Burciaga challenged his conviction, arguing there was insufficient evidence, that the prosecutor appealed to the passions and prejudices of the jury during closing arguments, and that the $20,000 fine was an abuse of discretion.

The Court of Appeals has rejected all of those arguments.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Burciaga will not be eligible for parole until 2035.

