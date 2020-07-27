Mower County businesses to get free face masks

AUSTIN, Minn. – Free face masks are being given out to businesses in Mower County.

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce says it is participating in a statewide distribution of masks and businesses will be able to pick up a box of 50 masks on Wednesday. The boxes will be handed out between 9 am and 3 pm on the sidewalk outside the Chamber offices on 3rd Avenue NW.

The State of Minnesota is providing these masks free to businesses and the Austin Chamber says it will request a business card in order to receive a box.

The free masks are limited to 50 and may not be resold.