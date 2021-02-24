Mower County businesses getting over $700,000 in COVID relief

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Board of Commissioners has approved $773,000 in COVID relief grants to 77 businesses throughout the county.

This money comes from the Minnesota State Legislature for businesses affected by Governor Tim Walz’ Executive Order 20-99, which went into effect on November 20, 2020. Mower County says it worked with the Development Corporation of Austin to award these grants and focused on restaurants, bars, gyms, and other similar businesses who had to partially or fully close during the pandemic. Priority was given to businesses that showed a 30% or more drop in sales.

Mower County says many more businesses applied for grants than it could satisfy and more relief funding is needed. Officials say if the current coronavirus relief bill in Congress is approved, Mower County could be eligible to receive $7,838,006.