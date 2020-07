ELKTON, Minn. - A Mower County bar and grill was damaged Tuesday night due to a fire.

It happened at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday as deputies responded to The Port Bar and Grill in Elkton.

Smoke was noticed coming from the roof and the Dexter and Adams fire departments were dispatched.

The owner of the business, Michael Dortland, arrived on the scene and said he left the business 10:40 p.m. and was the only person there.

A damage estimate has not been released.