Mower County authorities asking for public's help to locate wanted man

Dana Plotts

Search for the man caused a soft lockdown at Lyle schools.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 9:58 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 9:59 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

At 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into Mower County dispatch about a man, Dana Plotts, with warrants at a residence in the 400 block of 2nd St. in Lyle.

After setting up a perimeter, Plotts was not found at the location and the Lyle school went into a soft lockdown.

Authorities said Wednesday that Plotts still hasn’t been located and has three non-violent warrants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

