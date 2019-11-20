MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.
At 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into Mower County dispatch about a man, Dana Plotts, with warrants at a residence in the 400 block of 2nd St. in Lyle.
After setting up a perimeter, Plotts was not found at the location and the Lyle school went into a soft lockdown.
Authorities said Wednesday that Plotts still hasn’t been located and has three non-violent warrants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.
Related Content
- Mower County authorities asking for public's help to locate wanted man
- Authorities asking for public's help to locate wanted man
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Authorities asking for public's help to locate man involved in multi-county SE Minnesota pursuit
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Texas man sentenced for Mower County theft
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Wanted Olmsted County man located, now facing additional drug charges
- Mother: Missing Mower County man found dead; Authorities confirm skeletal remains found
- Iowa authorities say boy died after being pinned beneath mower
Scroll for more content...