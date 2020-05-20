Mower County announces first death related to virus

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Mower County officials announced Wednesday the county has its first death related to the coronavirus.

The individual was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions, officials said in a press release. He was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Lisa Kocer, Director of Mower County Health and Human Services. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors. I can assure you, our agency is working very diligently to support our community partners – our local health care providers, senior living facilities, law enforcement, emergency management and first responders in a collaborative local effort to respond to this pandemic.”