Mower County announces extra precautions being taken amid virus spread

AUSTIN, Minn. - Mower County announced Monday extra precautions it is taking due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The county said it is open for business, "but we are taking active measures to prevent COVID-19 from entering our buildings in order to protect the public and our employees."

"If you have a fever, a new cough, have recently returned from foreign travel, or from an area with a high infection rate of COVID-19, please do NOT enter a county building. We request that instead you call the Department you were intending to visit to see how your needs can be handled without an in-person visit. If your business can be handled over the phone, online, or can be postponed, we ask you consider those options," the county said.

You can read the full statement below:

If you do need to come to a county facility, we ask that you stop at the nearest restroom to wash your hands, or use hand sanitizer before you meet with county staff.

We are here to serve, so it is very hard for us to make these requests. Know we are just doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If we all work together, these measures will be temporary and soon we will be back to normal operations.

The efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are fluid. As our response changes, we will do our best to communicate our response to those changes immediately. If you have questions, please contact: