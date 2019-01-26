Mower County accident sends three to hospital

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are sent to the hospital after a semi and car collided on Saturday.
Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Interstate 90 in Dexter Township, around 11:30 a.m.
The driver of the semi was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. His passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Both are expected to be OK.
The driver of the car was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, and is also expected to be OK.
All three were wearing their seat belts.
