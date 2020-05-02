Mower County United Way raises over $1.2 million

AUSTIN, Minn. – United Way of Mower County (UWMC) says its 2019 Community Campaign raised $1,273,429.

That’s 99.5% of the $1.28 million goal.

"The 2019 Community Campaign results show the work of UWMC funded partners resonates deeply with community members, and that those community members trust UWMC to put their gift to work where it's needed most,” says Molly Lanke, UWMC Executive Director. “It shows that we know for a community to be great, it has to be great for everyone."

Contributions came from more than 3,300 individuals, 58 businesses, and three foundations and Lanke says they wanted to acknowledge those efforts during this challenging situation.

"We know we are in unprecedented times – we've been conducting business not as usual as so many currently are," says Lanke. "When we'd usually be holding an in-person celebration event with presence from UWMC funded partners, donors, and the community at large, we've had to explore creative ways to share our 2019 Community Campaign success."

UWMC says funds pledged to the 2019 Community Campaign have been strategically invested in 45 local programs administered by 25 partners through UWMC's 2020 Community Investment process.

"Every day, communities depend on United Way of Mower County and our funded partners to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who need us most. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities – bringing people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, and safe home for all,” says Lanke. “UWMC's 2019 Community Campaign effort is a testament to the incredible generosity of community members and businesses, the strength of cross-sector partnerships and collaborations, the talent and dedication of our team and volunteers, and, most importantly, the power of collective impact. Things might look a little different right now due to COVID-19, and the future remains uncertain for many, but your support will allow us to forge ahead as a united front as we always have. On behalf of all who will be impacted by your generosity, thank you."