Mower County Students Learn About Grain Bin Safety

AUSTIN, Minn-Wednesday third through sixth graders in Mower County got a lesson in Farm Safety. This was all for the Progressive Ag Safety Day. Students learned about ATV/bicycle safety, tractor safety, fire protection, first aid, grain bin safety, chemical safety, electrical safety.

Judy Barka is talked to the students about the dangers of grain bins in terms the young children can not only see but hopefully understand.

“Accidents can happen in just a matter of seconds,” Barka said.

The lesson seemed to hit home for students Cooper Mcgowan and Brianna Klouse.

"If you get down 500 feet you could suffocate," Mcgowan said.

Klouse lives on a farm and despite that is still learning lessons.

"I learned if you fall into a grain bin you should make sure to keep your hands up so someone sees you and can get you out,” Klouse said.

She says her family hasn’t really talked to her about the dangers of grain bins.

Barka says one reason why parents don't talk about grain bin safety is that they don't realize how big of a threat it can be.

"You only hear about the dangers if your fire department is called out for a rescue,” Barka said.

A five-minute lesson has turned into a lesson that Klouse and Mcgowan will carry with them for life.