Mower County Senior Meal Program expanding, in need of volunteers

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Volunteers across the area are working hard to get people food during this pandemic whether that be the homeless, students or seniors.

The Mower County Senior Meal program is expanding to help feed as many people as possible.

The effort started a few weeks ago with volunteers packing and delivering 250 meals a day throughout Mower County. Now, they're up to 950 meals a day.

Organizers say it's been a collaborative effort with many community partners.

"The main goal is to keep seniors in their own homes," Sara Schafer, executive director of the Mower County Senior Center, said. "Anyone 60 and older we want to keep them safe and living in Mower County. We're keeping them in their own homes as much as possible."

Packing and delivering more meals means organizers are asking for more volunteers.

"We have so many meals going out and so we need to make sure that we're able to pack them, that we're able to deliver them," Karem Salas Ramirez, with United Way of Mower County, said. "We're definitely looking for volunteers at this point to be able to continue what we've done for the past couple weeks."

For information on how to volunteer, click here.

If you'd like to be added to a waiting list to receive food, call the Mower County Senior Center at (507) 433-2370.