Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower County Public Health: Confirmed case of Tuberculosis at Austin High School

“The individual is currently being treated and there is no further risk of exposure at the school," public health said in a letter that was sent to parents.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 11:59 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 12:03 PM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - There has been a confirmed case of active pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB) at Austin High School.
In a letter sent to parents from Mower County Public Health, the office said the following:
“The administration of Austin High School and Mower County Public Health are working together to make certain our students and staff are protected against TB.
“The individual is currently being treated and there is no further risk of exposure at the school.”

Mower County Public Health has determined which students and staff have had significant exposure to TB and arranged screenings for those people.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Health, TB “is a serious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. There are two phases: latent infection and active disease. Active TB disease most often affects the lungs, but can involve any part of the body. TB is transmitted through the air; extended close contact with someone with infectious TB disease is typically required for TB to spread.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 67°
Beautiful today, then lots of rain and snow for midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events