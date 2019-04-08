Mower County Public Health: Confirmed case of Tuberculosis at Austin High School

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - There has been a confirmed case of active pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB) at Austin High School.

In a letter sent to parents from Mower County Public Health, the office said the following:

“The administration of Austin High School and Mower County Public Health are working together to make certain our students and staff are protected against TB.

“The individual is currently being treated and there is no further risk of exposure at the school.”

Mower County Public Health has determined which students and staff have had significant exposure to TB and arranged screenings for those people.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Health, TB “is a serious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. There are two phases: latent infection and active disease. Active TB disease most often affects the lungs, but can involve any part of the body. TB is transmitted through the air; extended close contact with someone with infectious TB disease is typically required for TB to spread.”