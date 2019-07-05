Mower County Humane Society host spray and neuter event

AUSTIN, Minn- Humane societies across Minnesota are overwhelmed with animals. The program offers low-cost spaying and neutering for people who meet certain income requirements.To be qualified for the program you must earn less than $47,600 as an individual or less than $68,000 as a family in the past year.

The truck travels around Minnesota and comes to the Mower County Humane Society twice a month. Jenna Deetz drove from Rochester to the shelter in Austin to get her dog Daisy spayed. It’s a decision Deetz made with Daisy’s health in mind.

"With a female dog if you get them spayed before their first cycle the chances of them getting cancer is drastically reduced," Deetz said.

Barry Rush is the President of the Mower County Humane Society.

He says 40 animals got spayed and neutered Friday.

“We run into a lot of sad situations where you see homeless dogs or cats,” Rush said.

He says this is one of the main reason why they host the event to help with the pet overpopulation.

Over 10,000 surgeries were performed on this truck. For more information or to register to go to https://mnsnap.org/services/register/