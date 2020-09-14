Mower County Humane Society hosts annual fundraiser

AUSTIN, Minn- The Mower County Humane Society held its 24th annual "walk for the animals" fundraiser Sunday.

Jay Lutz is the President of the Mower County Humane Society.

He says the pandemic has increased pet populations because it put spays and neuters on hold.

Adding while in some communities there have been reports of a rise in adoption, Lutz says that's not the case in Mower County. What has changed is the adoption process.

"We've just had to change the way we do adoption,” said Lutz “Because of COVID, we are no longer open to the public. So adoptions are by appointment only. They can go to our website, and there they can see bio's and submit an application."

Lutz money raised goes to veterinarian bills. The fundraiser brought in a little under $10,000.