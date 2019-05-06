The Mower County Fairgrounds is making some changes to its layout. Winter weather has taken a toll on the ground’s beer garden. The building has been torn down to make way for the Purple Ribbon Plaza which will serve as a place for social gatherings and entertainment.
Austin resident Maria Agbodjan says Austin needs more venues like this.
“It will be great to keep people in Austin spending money here instead of traveling out of town," said Agbodjan.
The Purple Ribbon Plaza will be ready and open for use when the Mower County Fair opens on August 6th!
Related Content
- Mower County Fairgrounds Gets New Building
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Man arrested for staying in building at Franklin County Fairgrounds
- Fillmore County Fairgrounds updates facilities
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Big donation for Mower County United Way
- Truck hits tree in Mower County
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash
- Federal money for Mower County watershed
Scroll for more content...