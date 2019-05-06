Mower County Fairgrounds Gets New Building

The Mower County Fairgrounds is making some changes to its layout. Winter weather has taken a toll on the ground’s beer garden. The building has been torn down to make way for the Purple Ribbon Plaza which will serve as a place for social gatherings and entertainment.

Austin resident Maria Agbodjan says Austin needs more venues like this.

“It will be great to keep people in Austin spending money here instead of traveling out of town," said Agbodjan.

The Purple Ribbon Plaza will be ready and open for use when the Mower County Fair opens on August 6th!