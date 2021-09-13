Mower County Fair reports record-breaking attendance for 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Fair saw a record-breaking attendance in 2021.

Organizers say recent years had seen just under 100,000 people attend the fair but attendance for the event from August 10 to August 15 hit a record high of 102,712.

The 2020 Mower County Fair had been one of the last events of the season to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers say that gave them a head start installing extra hand sanitizing stations and buying sanitizing fogging machines to treat building interiors.

The increased attendance was seen in higher sales for fair food vendors, many of whom sat idle all of 2020, and record crowds for the fair’s bull riding and demolition derby events.

The Mower County Fair Board says it “extends its thanks to staff and volunteers and sponsors and especially to all who supported the 2021 Mower County Fair to make it the great success it was.”

