Mower County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Another county fair has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mower County Fair announced that this year's fair has been canceled because "it cannot produce a successful fair under the current circumstances and state guidelines."

You can see the full statement below:

Since COVID 19 began effecting events, the Mower County Fair Board has been meeting every two weeks to evaluate the the status of the fair. The fair board held out hope that it would be able to put on a safe and successful fair for youth and adult participants and fair goers. On July 13th the fair board met and determined it cannot produce a successful fair under the current circumstances and state guidelines. The safety of participants, fair goers, volunteers, and staff is of utmost importance. The 2020 Mower County Fair is cancelled but the board will begin planning for a bigger and better 2021 Mower County Fair!