Mower County DWI arrest is sending Faribault man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Driving under the influence is sending a Fairbault man to prison.

Cole Christopher Clapp, 36, was arrested on April 15 in Mower County. A sheriff’s deputy patrolling in Dexter said he knew there was a warrant out for Clapp and his driver’s license was cancelled, but saw Clapp get into a pickup truck and drive away.

The deputy tried to stop Clapp at the intersection of County Road 7 and 250th Street, but court documents state that started a chase that reached speeds of over 60 miles on hour on gravel roads before Clapp finally stopped in the 65000 block of 240th Street and was taken into custody.

The Deputy said Clapp had dilated pupils, droopy eyelids, twitching hand, and failed three out of our field sobriety tests.

Clapp eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree DWI and was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 112 days already served. Court documents state Clapp has a previous DWI conviction in Mower County in 2017.