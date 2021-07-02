Mower Co. woman out more than $280,000 in online fraud case

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An elderly Mower County woman is out more than $280,000 in what began as a conversation on Facebook Messenger.

The sheriff's office said it took a report from a female who lost $284,600.

It started when she began conversing with a person on Facebook and the victim was told her about some bizarre instances that occurred to the person and that he/she needed money.

The victim sent one check totaling $74,600 in March of 2021 and another check for $210,000 in May of 2021.

"Please remember if you are asked to send somebody money, especially a large amount of money, check with a family member or trusted friend about the request," the sheriff's office said. "Are you sending the money to the person who requested it or a company, another individual, where are you sending the money to? Please think about what you are asked to do. Once the money has been sent there is little that can be done to recoup the loss."