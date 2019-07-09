Clear

Mower Co. motorcycle accident results in man being flown to hospital

A weekend motorcycle accident resulted in a man being taken by Mayo One.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 9:48 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A weekend motorcycle accident resulted in a man being taken by Mayo One.

Authorities said at 7 a.m. Saturday, Vernon Pugh was traveling west on a township road when he lost control and ended up in the ditch.

Pugh, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, suffered injuries to his back and mouth.

He was taken by ambulance before being transported to St. Marys Hospital by Mayo One.

Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
