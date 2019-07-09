Mower Co. motorcycle accident results in man being flown to hospital

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A weekend motorcycle accident resulted in a man being taken by Mayo One.
Authorities said at 7 a.m. Saturday, Vernon Pugh was traveling west on a township road when he lost control and ended up in the ditch.
Pugh, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, suffered injuries to his back and mouth.
He was taken by ambulance before being transported to St. Marys Hospital by Mayo One.
