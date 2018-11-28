Mower Co. man charged in Cerro Gordo Co. for criminal conduct, drugs

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Austin man is accused of multiple crimes, including stealing a checkbook and writing checks over a two-week period.
Taylor Maricle, 23, is facing charges for ongoing criminal conduct, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (Viagra) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities said they were dispatched to Shopko at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday for a shoplifting call. A search of Maricle results in finding what is believed to be meth, a checkbook belonging to someone else and a Viagra pill he did not have a prescription for.
