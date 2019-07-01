Clear
Mower Co. authorities forced to break window to free toddler locked in hot car

Police said the child somehow locked themselves in the car and authorities were unable to open the door with their tools so they broke out the window.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 9:52 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:44 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities had to break the window of a vehicle to reach a toddler locked in a vehicle on a day where heat indexes hovered near 100 degrees.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to call in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. NW at 7:44 p.m. Saturday.

The child had been in the car for around 20 minutes. The temperature at the time was 88 degrees with a heat index of 93.

No injuries were reported and the child was not hospitalized.

A child in Iowa died over the weekend after being left in a  hot vehicle.

